Awards were given to students who achieved top marks in their exams and to those who have made valuable contributions to school life. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: After a year’s gap, RAK Academy held an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021, following a limited drive-through ceremony in 2020.

His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered an inspiring video message for the 60 graduates.

The socially-distanced ceremony was attended by Shaikha Amneh Bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Academy and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office. The event was also live-streamed to audiences around the globe.

Graduation certificates were conferred to 60 students hailing from over 18 countries at the ceremony, which took place at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre. Students, parents and teachers were able to attend in a spacious indoor environment while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

‘You’re special’

In his video message, Shaikh Saud said: “I sincerely hope that you have enjoyed your time in school. Never let Ras Al Khaimah be a stranger to you, as we will always need bright minds to help us on our journey to prosperity.

“Your path may lead you to foreign shores for further study or employment, but please don’t forget where your story began, as this country and this emirate deserve the best. You have shown by your commitment through these adverse times that you are indeed a special group of people.”

Awards were given to students who achieved top marks in their exams and to those who have made valuable contributions to school life.

‘Always be aspirational’

Graham Beale, executive principal of RAK Academy, told the graduates: “Whatever you choose to study, wherever your career and life choices take you, my advice is to always be aspirational, aim high and be the very best you can possibly be. Be independent and think for yourself, but also work closely with others, share ideas, and collaborate to solve problems. I have only been executive principal at RAK Academy for 10 months but, in that time, I have been thoroughly impressed with you, the students of RAK Academy.”

Close coordination