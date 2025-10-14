How your lunch can change the world

Dubai Cares' Taste of Giving initiative raises funds for programmes for vulnerable kids
This is your call to action, to help vulnerable children around the world.
Dubai Cares’ annual culinary fundraising campaign, Taste of Giving, returns on October 16.
The initiative will run until November 16 and bring together some of the UAE’s most popular restaurants, cafés and consumer food brands, who will pledge to donate a portion of their proceeds to Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes.
As for where you fit in – simply eat a meal at one of the participating outlets; every meal or product purchased will directly contribute to tackling hunger and empowering children through education.
“No child should have to choose between food and an education,” said Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares. “A school meal is more than just nourishment, it’s the promise of focus, dignity, and a chance to thrive. When children are nourished, they can learn, grow, and build a brighter future. We are deeply grateful to the restaurants, food manufacturers, and F&B brands that have stepped forward, and we invite the entire UAE community to join us. By simply dining out or choosing products from participating brands, you are strengthening our efforts to bring school meals to children who need them most.”
At the heart of Taste of Giving is a simple yet powerful partnership. Participating F&B partners across the UAE contribute in a variety of ways, from a percentage of overall revenue to proceeds from a signature dish. In the end, every single dirham raised funds one nutritious school meal.
Last year saw nearly 50 brands participate, and this year, restaurants that have already signed up to pitch in include Al Beiruti, Americana Foods, bkry, Burro Blanco, Khadak Restaurant, Maestro Pizza, Minus Eighteen, Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, all Tashas Group restaurants, The Maine, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, and TRIO Café. To view the full list of participating venues, visit: www.dubaicares.ae/supports-us/tasteofgiving.
