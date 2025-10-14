How your lunch can change the world

“No child should have to choose between food and an education,” said Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares. “A school meal is more than just nourishment, it’s the promise of focus, dignity, and a chance to thrive. When children are nourished, they can learn, grow, and build a brighter future. We are deeply grateful to the restaurants, food manufacturers, and F&B brands that have stepped forward, and we invite the entire UAE community to join us. By simply dining out or choosing products from participating brands, you are strengthening our efforts to bring school meals to children who need them most.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.