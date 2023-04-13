Dubai: Emirates airline has joined a growing list of contributors to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Emirates has pledged Dh10 million to the campaign, which aims to develop sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups, in collaboration with relevant humanitarian organizations in affected communities.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a practical example of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision for sustainable good and charity, which creates hope and leads to a better future for all.
Quality of life
“Our support for the campaign reflects our commitment to help improve the quality of life in underprivileged communities, especially those served by Emirates around the world. We are honoured to be part of the campaign and its efforts to provide a food safety net in countries struggling with food insecurity,” he added.
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, further demonstrates the UAE’s role as an active participant in the global endeavour to fight hunger, as well as other challenges regionally and internationally.
The donation by Emirates is the latest in a growing list of contributions made to the campaign by businesses, institutions, individuals and charity organizations.
This is the latest edition in a series of food aid drives launched by Sheikh Mohammed over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later the “1 Billion Meals” campaign of Ramadan 2022. This year’s “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.
Donation channels
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.