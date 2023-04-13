Dubai: Emirates airline has joined a growing list of contributors to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Emirates has pledged Dh10 million to the campaign, which aims to develop sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions through clear programmes and targeted processes to effectively support vulnerable groups, in collaboration with relevant humanitarian organizations in affected communities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a practical example of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision for sustainable good and charity, which creates hope and leads to a better future for all.

Quality of life

“Our support for the campaign reflects our commitment to help improve the quality of life in underprivileged communities, especially those served by Emirates around the world. We are honoured to be part of the campaign and its efforts to provide a food safety net in countries struggling with food insecurity,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, further demonstrates the UAE’s role as an active participant in the global endeavour to fight hunger, as well as other challenges regionally and internationally.

The donation by Emirates is the latest in a growing list of contributions made to the campaign by businesses, institutions, individuals and charity organizations.

This is the latest edition in a series of food aid drives launched by Sheikh Mohammed over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later the “1 Billion Meals” campaign of Ramadan 2022. This year’s “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting a culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

Donation channels