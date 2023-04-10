Dubai: Azizi Developments has doubled its contribution towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by adding another Dh50 million, bringing the total of its contributions to Dh100 million, making it the largest individual contribution to the campaign, which aims to establish the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Azizi Developments was among the first contributors to the campaign as it kicked off on the first day of Ramadan this year, and its generous contribution is a practical example of the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE, and a highlight of the community-wide response to the campaign.

Azizi Developments pledged to contribute Dh100 million over a period of five years to help achieve food security in underprivileged communities around the world.

Key milestone

Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “Innovative and remarkable humanitarian initiatives, and the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, create a sustainable framework for positive change, which promotes quality of life, preserves human dignity and alleviates suffering of those in need around the world.

“Sheikh Mohammed taught us that charity efforts in the UAE know no boundaries, which is proved by the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, a key milestone that further enhances the UAE’s humanitarian role on a global level,” he added.

Institutionalising charity

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aligns with the UAE’s vision of institutionalising and sustaining charity work for the benefit of underprivileged communities. The food aid endowment fund planned under the campaign represents an open invitation for the world to join forces and work together towards achieving food security, as a key factor of social stability around the world.

The campaign also represents a major shift in the way humanitarian and charity work is conducted, by adopting the model of organised group contributions and long-term planning to ensure sustained benefits.

5 donation channels