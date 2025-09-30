Kcal just made staying hydrated a whole lot smarter with Hydra+

If you’ve lived through even one Dubai summer, you already know the drill: sunshine, sweat, and a bottle of water permanently glued to your hand. But hydration shouldn’t feel like a chore and now, thanks to Kcal’s latest wellness innovation, it doesn’t have to.

Say hello to Hydra+, the brand-new, zero-sugar electrolyte drink that’s now included for free with every Kcal meal plan across the UAE.

But this isn’t just any hydration booster. Hydra+ is designed for real life, the kind that’s busy, active, and a little too hot to handle. Whether you’re powering through a gym session, tackling back-to-back meetings, or chasing after the kids, Hydra+ has your back (and your minerals).

Each sachet is packed with four essential vitamins, 10 vital minerals and zero sugar, dairy, or gluten.



The result? A clean, refreshing way to stay balanced, focused, and energised, without the crash of sugary sports drinks.

“Hydra+ is not just about hydration,” says Andreas Borgmann, CEO of Kcal.

“It’s about helping people feel their best, every single day and giving our community something extra, on us.”

And extra it is. With five delicious flavors to choose from and an easy stir-and-go format, Hydra+ fits right into any routine: pre-workout, post-school run, mid-Zoom call…you name it.

This launch marks another exciting step in Kcal’s 15-year journey of supporting the UAE’s health-conscious community. From meal plans to restaurants, supplements to smart lifestyle solutions, Kcal continues to prove that healthy living can be simple, joyful, and totally doable no matter your schedule.