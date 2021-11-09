Sharjah: The latest figures released by the Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police have revealed that the number of traffic deaths on Sharjah’s five vital roads fell by 75 per cent during the past 10 months, compared to the same period last year.
Lt Col Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police, said Sharjah Police were keen to identify the main causes of traffic accidents and find appropriate and quick solutions. The decrease in the number of deaths on the five vital roads was due to the efforts of the Traffic and Patrol Department that conducted awareness programmes and developed the right traffic culture.
He said the leadership is working continuously to implement several traffic initiatives, which have helped reduce the percentage of accidents that result in deaths or severe injuries. Among them is the use of artificial intelligence applications in monitoring roads, redistribution of radars at hot spots and intensifying traffic patrols.
Lt Col Allay said the department has made every effort to cover all segments of society in its awareness drives, besides working other authorities to ensure road safety in Sharjah.
He called on motorists and road users to abide by road traffic rules, especially speeding, in order to protect themselves and others.