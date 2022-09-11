Dubai: The Dubai Mounted Police Station deployed 1,182 security patrols over the last eight months, which led to the arrest of 71 wanted individuals, issuance of 352 fines, and seizure of 915 vehicles, it was announced on Sunday.

Major General Mohammad Al Adhb, director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, said horses have a fair share in enhancing the safety and security of community members and play a pivotal role in spreading peace. He added that the Dubai Mounted Police Station has a variety of tasks, including providing security coverage for areas of jurisdiction, securing events, and building strong community relations.

Maj Gen Al Adhb said Dubai Mounted Police have participated in various activities this year, including securing sports competitions and matches. In coordination with partners, they also organised a therapeutic horse riding programme for people of determination. The unit also has conducted horse riding training sessions for male and female cadet officers of Dubai Police Academy.

Maj Gen Al Adhb said mounted police patrols can enter narrow districts that police vehicles can’t reach. They play a significant role in educating the public about movement restrictions and safety measures.

Enhancing security

The director of Dubai Mounted Police Station added that they play a significant role in enhancing the safety and security of Dubai’s neighbourhoods. He recalled an incident earlier this year when two police officers from the Dubai Police Mounted Police Station uncovered a criminal gang and foiled their bid to carry out thefts in the emirate.

Mounted police patrols can enter narrow districts that police vehicles can’t reach Image Credit: Supplied

Social interaction

The Dubai Mounted Police also participate in various festivals and events, including securing venues, stadiums, and performing shows and parades.

“We always get approached by people, especially children. Everyone loves horses. They want to know about the majestic creatures, so they come up and ask questions. Cops on horses are less intimidating, and people feel safe around them,” Maj Gen Al Adhb said.

Cops on horses are less intimidating, says Maj Gen Al Adhb Image Credit: Supplied

Safety Ambassadors

He also noted that they had gifted three horses from Dubai Police’s stables to three children, who joined the training summer programme at Dubai Police as ‘Safety Ambassadors’.

“The three students - Safi Ali Al Naqbi, Sultan Khalid Al Shamsi, and Meera Ali Al Haj - were presented with the three horses after they showed passionate enthusiasm and a keen interest in attending to horses during their training at the Dubai Mounted Police Station in Al Aweer.”

The director of Dubai Mounted Police Station also explained that their ‘Ride with Dubai Mounted Police’ initiative had deployed 90 patrols with the participation of volunteers of different ages and nationalities this year.

100 horses

The Dubai Mounted Police Station has 100 horses that roam the city’s streets to ensure safety and tranquillity and spread joy among its people.

Major Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, deputy director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, said that one of their pivotal work aspects is veterinary and horse care. “Our veterinarians and nurses work tirelessly to ensure the horses’ safety and wellbeing at all times, treat their injuries and follow up on their health and immunisation schedule,” he added.

Rehabilitation programme

Maj Al Jallaf said their equine rehabilitation programme had made remarkable achievements over the past 15 years. The programme includes rehabilitating and training racehorses and enabling them to participate in events, shows and festivals.

Innovations

Major Al Jallaf revealed some of the Station’s innovations, including an engine-less bicycle for training horses. It is equipped with front and rear fenders for docking horses’ kicks during training. In addition, the Station has developed a water spray device and a rubber-ball throwing machine used to create scenarios that simulate riots.