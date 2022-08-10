Dubai: The Dubai Police recently gifted three horses from their stables to three children who joined the training summer programme as “Safety Ambassadors”.
For the second consecutive year, the summer programme has provided students who are members of the “Safety Ambassadors” programme with an opportunity to shadow police officers during their duty hours and undergo practical training to perform policing work in various fields during their summer break.
The three students, Safi Ali Al Naqbi, Sultan Khalid Al Shamsi and Meera Ali Al-Haj, were presented with the three horses after they showed their passion and enthusiasm in attending to horses during their training at the Dubai Mounted Police Station in Al Aweer.
Major Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, said that the station, in cooperation with the Safety Ambassadors Council, educated and trained pupils to take care of equines and guided them to provide a safe and suitable environment for the animals.
The “Safety Ambassadors” expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Dubai Police’s gesture.