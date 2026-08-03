Much the same list comes from Dr Kaur, with a few additions. "The early warning signs of liver diseases usually can start from very vague symptoms of fatigue, persistent malaise to right upper abdominal pain, yellowish discoloration of the eyes, skin, urine, itching over the skin, bleeding from the mouth, in the stool, or in the vomitus. Altered sensorium can point towards more serious symptoms and should never be ignored."