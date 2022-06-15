Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoAHP) has convened a four-day workshop to discuss the latest developments concerning ‘Tatmeen’, a track-and-trace digital platform that aims to fortify and secure the UAE’s health-care supply chain.

Launched by MoHAP, Tatmeen provides advanced electronic tracking services for medicines and medical supplies from production to end-use. It was developed in partnership with a group of technology leaders to improve the reliability of the UAE’s pharmaceutical supply network.

Connecting the supply chain

The workshop was held in collaboration with EVOTEQ, a UAE-based digital solution provider for the development and operations of the platform, where strategic partners including the Emirates Health Services (EHS), Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, were present.

During the workshop, officials from MoHAP, EVOTEQ and strategic partners addressed the progress made by the platform and discussed the prospects of attracting manufacturers and connecting all supply chain stakeholders in an integrated network.

The digital platform is based on advanced sequencing and tracking technology in tracking drugs from production to customer usage, to increase the efficiency of the ministry’s health and intelligence services and efficiently deal with fraudulent or expired medical products and unauthorised products.

Integrated platform

Ahmad Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in MoHAP, said Tatmeen represents a fundamental transformation in the UAE health sector thanks to its comprehensiveness, use of cutting-edge technologies and sophisticated equipment.

Ahmad Ali Al Dashti “Tatmeen provides critical health and pharmaceutical services that benefit the entire community. It allows the tracking of pharmaceutical products from production to customer usage using a single integrated digital platform. This will certainly support MoHAP’s digital transformation vision and the government’s efforts to promote digitisation across all sectors to enhance and accelerate the quality of services,” Al Dashti said.

Trusted digital process

Ali Al Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department in MoHAP, said Tatmeen will support the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of imported and manufactured medicines in the country, using 'Smart Track' technology from Evoteq, in line with the 'GS1' digital sequencing standards, to enhance transparency and confidence in pharmaceutical products.

He added that the workshop highlighted the platform’s usage and beneficial implications on the safety of pharmaceutical products in the region, adding that the UAE has become a role model in battling counterfeit products and assuring the safety of pharmaceutical products.

The workshop involved announcing the operation of the platform in the presence stakeholders and also touched on the platform’s operational mechanisms as well as its role in achieving strategic goals. “We are fully committed to ensuring a safer and more reliable healthcare environment through Tatmeen.”

Advanced tracking system

Lauding the gathering, Jihad Tayara, CEO of Evoteq, said the workshop has provided an opportunity to highlight the drug tracking system, explain how it works, and how important it is for all stakeholders.

“We are very proud of winning the ministry’s trust to develop and manage the innovative platform Tatmeen to enhance the safety of pharmaceutical products, and we are committed to supporting the technological infrastructure of the platform through our smart tracking and tracing system Smart Track,” Tayara said.