Ana D’Castro is a Dubai expat with a busy family life and a ton of important work commitments.
She’s also a chronic migraine sufferer, with the condition often throwing her carefully planned week into instant disarray – meaning she has to suddenly ditch plans and ‘let people down.’
This causes her a great deal of anxiety, she admits to Dr Alessandro Terruzzi, Head of Neurology Department at Mediclinic City Hospital and Clinical Lead and Head of Mediclinic Comprehensive Stroke Center, in episode 4 of the Gulf News & Novartis Mind Your Migraine vodcast.
In the episode, Ana urges listeners to understand migraine is not a normal headache. “This is really a chronic condition; it's very difficult to explain.”
In the vodcast, Dr Alessandro advises patients to talk openly about the disease and invite others where possible to help them manage attacks. “You have to explain to people in advance what you're going to go through,” says the medic. “That you will probably need a quiet place, a silent room – maybe a dark room because lights, noises and sounds, even smells, can hurt you.”
“They have to be supportive. Not trying to diminish your condition, not blaming you for what is going on – and then hopefully in a few hours you will be back as before,” he adds.
To find out how you can support migraine sufferers – or enlist help yourself – listen to the full discussion, which drops on June 15 across leading podcast channels. You can also watch the episode by visiting www.gulfnews.com/mind-your-migraine