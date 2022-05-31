In episode 2 of Gulf News’ Mind Your Migraine vodcast series, Dr Taoufik Al Saadi, Chief Medical Officer and the Chair of the Neurology Department at the American Center of Psychiatry & Neurology speaks to Hadil Diab, a busy executive who reveals her migraines are triggered by a range of factors including tiredness, changes of weather, too much computer time, and even spicy food. But she admits stress is her biggest trigger.
Whatever factor causes a person’s migraine, the doctor says identifying the triggers can help patients manage and even pre-empt issues. He says communication between a patient and their doctor on this topic is key to help control pain and any unpleasant side effects.
