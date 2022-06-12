Dubai: Masks are the most non-invasive and inexpensive way to stave off not just COVID-19 but all kinds of viral, bacterial and fungal air borne infections. This includes protection against fine particles of sand during a sandstorm too when many other microbes can easily be prevented from entering one’s respiratory system with the help of a face mask.

Face masks not only obstruct the entry of viruses and bacteria microbes into our systems but also prevent a host of respiratory allergies such as rhinitis and other histamine reactions that can be triggered when we inhale fine sand particles and allergy causing plant residues as temperatures rise and strong winds blow.

Reiterating the significance of this facial accessory in the current times, Dr Atul Aundhekar, General Physician and Group Chief Medical Officer at UAE-based Yasmed Healthcare, said: “The air usually carries with it several microbes of viral, bacterial families as well as fungal and plant spores and all these are capable of spreading infections, especially those that are spread through moisture droplets and those that are airborne.” So wearing a face mask is extremely beneficial to protect oneself from any such infections, he noted.

Dr Fiaz Ahmed, Head of Infection Control at Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman, said: “The practice of wearing the facemask by a majority of people in the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the best defence not only against the pandemic but also against other viral infections. In 2020 and 2021, the incidence of influenza came down drastically. In US, research indicated that by wearing mask the flu cases were less than half in these years and death due to flu also came down.”

Fighting mask fatigue

Even though mask fatigue has set in among people around the globe, with some complaining of “mask-acne”, skin allergies and contact dermatitis, the benefit of continuing the practice of wearing a face-mask far outweighs the negatives associated with it.

Dr Ahmed said, “Tthe face mask is our best defence in prevention or outbreak of any viral, bacterial and fungal diseases. Infectious diseases continue to be the biggest health burden on the world. If we can stave off infections or at least minimise transmission by wearing a face mask, then we must adhere to this practice.”

What mask to wear?

Both doctors opined that it would be in the best interest of people’s health to continue wearing a light three-ply surgical mask to ward off infections. The regular three-ply mask has three layers which together are capable of providing the required protection.