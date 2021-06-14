Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,811 recoveries over the past 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected after conducting 237,439 PCR tests across the country.
This brings the total infections in the country to 599,823 and death toll to 1,730, while the recovery tally has now climbed up to 579,045.
The ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished swift recovery to the patients.
It appealed to community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.