US President Joe Biden arrives for a plenary session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. US President Joe Biden has brought "new momentum" to G7 efforts to tackle global challenges. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday as the three-day summit wrapped up in Cornwall, southwestern England.
Image Credit: AFP
President of the European Council Charles Michel (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) arrive for a plenary session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on June 13, 2021.
Image Credit: AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend church, before the last day of the G7 summit, in St Ives, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Activists wearing giant heads of the G7 leaders tussle over a giant COVID-19 vaccine syringe during the action of NGO's on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall. Depicted from left to right, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Image Credit: AP
A man poses with a tea set showing tea that was offered to the leaders outside the G7 media centre in Falmouth, Cornwall.
Image Credit: AFP
Climate activists from Oxfam, wearing giant heads depicting the leaders of the G7, sit on beach chairs as they participate in an action on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall. Leaders from left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Image Credit: AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the start of a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
Image Credit: AP
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets US President Joe Biden before a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit.
Image Credit: AFP
A metal sculpture by artist Ruscoe, which depicts a sinking man, sits amidst sunbathers on a beach outside the G7 meeting in St. Ives, Cornwall. Leaders of the G7 wrap up three days of meetings in Carbis Bay Sunday, in which they discussed such topics as COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy.
Image Credit: AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with his wife Carrie during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay.
Image Credit: AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
Image Credit: AP
A motorcade escorts U.S. President Joe Biden, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, to a Sunday service at Sacred Heart and St. Ia Catholic Church in St Ives on the final day of the Group of Seven leaders summit in Carbis Bay, U.K., on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The world’s richest governments are under mounting pressure to help poor countries fight climate change.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Police gather to monitor expected protests throughout the day in St Ives, Cornwall during the G7 summit.
Image Credit: AFP