Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases, with 1,315 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally in the country to 108, 608.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 96,989 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 100,007 after another 1,452 people received the all-clear.
Two more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 448.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.
