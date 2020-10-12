Abu Dhabi: UAE confirmed 1 death and 1,064 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
In the past 24 hours, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted 78,483 COVID 19 tests, part of the country's commitment to test, trace and support those infected. This resulted in the detection of the new cases and brought the overall tally of infections in the country to 107,293.
Those who've been identified are receiving all the care and medical aid they need.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 98,555 after another 1,271 people received the all-clear, it was announced.
The added fatality brings the total number of deaths by coronavirus and its complications in the UAE to 446. The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.