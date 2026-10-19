UAE performs first robotic thyroid surgery, patient discharged next day

Doctors remove thyroid nodule through small incisions in the armpits
Doctors at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) have successfully performed the UAE’s first robotic thyroid surgery on a 27-year-old woman, allowing her to return home just one day after the procedure.
The surgery introduces a new treatment option for eligible patients, allowing doctors to operate on the thyroid gland through small incisions in the armpits instead of making a cut at the front of the neck.
The technique helps patients avoid a visible neck scar while allowing surgeons to perform the procedure with greater precision.
The patient, Caroline, 27, visited SSMC after experiencing swelling in her neck, which made swallowing difficult and caused a choking sensation while sleeping.
Medical examinations revealed a 3cm nodule with abnormal features in the left side of her thyroid gland.
Doctors recommended surgery and, following further assessment, decided that robotic surgery was suitable for her condition.
A medical team consisting of surgeons, an anaesthetist and nurses performed the procedure using small incisions in both armpits.
The operation took approximately one hour, and Caroline was discharged the following day.
Unlike traditional thyroid surgery, which usually requires an incision at the front of the neck, the robotic procedure allows surgeons to reach the thyroid gland through the armpits.
The robotic system provides doctors with a magnified three-dimensional view, helping them operate around delicate nerves and glands.
The technique can also help reduce discomfort in the neck and difficulties with swallowing following surgery.
Dr Salem Al Harthi, Chair of the Department of Surgery and Consultant Robotic and General Surgeon at SSMC, who performed the operation, said selecting the right patient is an important part of the process.
“Thyroid surgery requires careful planning because of the delicate nerves and glands surrounding the thyroid,” he said.
He explained that robotic technology provides greater visibility and control, allowing doctors to consider patients’ medical needs and personal preferences.
Dr Abdulqader Al Messabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said introducing the procedure gives patients access to another advanced treatment option within the UAE.
The hospital, which operates under PureHealth, launched its robotic surgery programme in 2020.
Since then, it has performed more than 1,380 robotic-assisted procedures across different medical specialities.
SSMC said the latest achievement will help expand access to specialised surgical treatments in Abu Dhabi, giving eligible patients more options without needing to travel abroad.