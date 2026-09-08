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Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City expands advanced robotic surgery capabilities

Hospital’s robotic surgery programme has grown from four procedures to more than 1,200

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The continued expansion of SSMC's robotic surgery programme supports Abu Dhabi's ambition to strengthen advanced clinical capabilities
The continued expansion of SSMC's robotic surgery programme supports Abu Dhabi's ambition to strengthen advanced clinical capabilities
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Dubai: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is expanding its advanced robotic surgery capabilities as the Abu Dhabi hospital broadens access to minimally invasive and precision-led treatment for complex surgical cases.

The flagship hospital for serious and complex care, and a subsidiary of PureHealth, now performs over 500 robotic-assisted procedures each year. Since launching its robotic surgery programme in 2020, SSMC has completed more than 1,260 robotic-assisted surgeries.

The programme, which has begun with a single robotic platform and four procedures, now supports complex surgical care across thoracic surgery, urology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and general surgery.

The expansion supports Abu Dhabi’s ambition to strengthen advanced clinical capabilities and increase access to minimally invasive treatment pathways.

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Robotic surgery volumes rise

The growth has accelerated this year, with robotic surgery volumes increasing by 42 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year.

SSMC has recorded 131 robotic procedures in the first quarter of 2026, up from 87 in Q1 2025. In the second quarter, volumes have increased to 161 procedures, compared with 119 during the same period in 2025.

The hospital has noted that the increase reflects growing use of robotic-assisted approaches across multiple specialties.

Expanding into complex procedures

Recent procedures at SSMC have included single-port robotic thoracic sympathectomy for hyperhidrosis, a condition characterised by excessive sweating, as well as emergency robotic urology surgery.

Robotic-assisted surgery can help surgeons perform procedures with greater precision while supporting minimally invasive approaches.

For patients, the approach can reduce surgical trauma, shorten hospital stays, and support faster recovery timelines, particularly in complex and high-acuity cases.

Growing expertise among surgeons

SSMC's robotic surgery programme has been led by internationally trained robotic surgeons.

The hospital has highlighted that 100 percent of its bariatric and thoracic surgeons and 80 percent of its general surgeons are trained in advanced robotic-assisted procedures.

The clinical expertise has been supported by an expanding fleet of robotic systems. SSMC currently has four robotic systems for general surgery, along with two robotic platforms supporting orthopaedic surgery, and one dedicated platform for neurosurgical procedures, acquired this year.

‘Integral part’ of complex care

According to Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, chief executive officer of SSMC, the growth of the programme has showcased the strength of the hospital’s multidisciplinary teams and its focus on innovation and clinical excellence.

“Over the past few years, robotic-assisted surgery has become an integral part of how we approach some of the most complex procedures, enabling greater precision while supporting minimally invasive treatment pathways for our patients,” stated Al Kaabi.

He has bared that the programme’s continued growth would focus on expanding clinical capabilities, strengthening outcomes-driven care, and contributing to the future of advanced surgery in the UAE.

“The growth of our robotic-assisted surgery programme reflects the strength of our multidisciplinary teams and our commitment to advancing complex care through innovation and clinical excellence.”

Training doctors across the UAE

SSMC’s robotic surgery programme is also being used to build expertise beyond the hospital. Through the SSMC Training Academy, healthcare professionals can access ongoing education, training, and knowledge-sharing initiatives focused on advancing clinical capabilities.

The initiative forms part of SSMC’s wider focus on multidisciplinary care, physician capability-building, and long-term healthcare innovation.

As robotic-assisted surgery continues to reshape complex care globally, SSMC has shared that it remains focused on expanding its surgical capabilities and strengthening its position as a destination for robotic surgery and precision-led healthcare in the UAE and wider region.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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