Dubai: A London hospital is leading the UK's push to make robotic-assisted surgery a standard part of healthcare, training the next generation of surgeons while improving patient recovery times.

At St Bartholomew's Hospital, consultant thoracic surgeon Sasha Stamenkovic recently used the new da Vinci 5 robotic-assisted surgical system to perform a complex lung cancer operation. Working from a console several metres away from the patient, he controlled robotic arms equipped with surgical instruments and a high-definition 3D camera, allowing for greater precision during keyhole surgery.

The UK government has set an ambitious target for robotic assistance to be used in nine out of 10 keyhole surgeries in England by 2035 as part of its 10-year health plan.

Stamenkovic, director of robotic surgery and research at Barts Health NHS Trust, is also training young doctors through specialist fellowships. Senior cardiothoracic trainee Ali Ansaripour said adapting to operating from a console was initially challenging, but the enhanced vision and precision offered significant advantages.

The technology is already delivering tangible benefits for patients. Retired detective Ian Macleod, 76, became the first NHS patient to undergo lung cancer surgery using the da Vinci 5 system. He was walking within 30 minutes of returning to the ward and left hospital with just one stitch, recovering much faster than after a previous non-robotic procedure.

Robotic systems are now being used across specialties including urology, gynaecology, colorectal and thoracic surgery, although nursing leaders say access remains uneven across the NHS due to inconsistent funding.

Video and inputs: AFP