American Hospital Dubai Science Park performs a complex robotic hysterectomy

American Hospital Dubai Science Park, the state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Al Barsha South, has marked a milestone in robotic surgical excellence by performing a robotic hysterectomy. American Hospital Dubai Science Park belongs to American Hospital Dubai and follows the tradition of American Hospital Dubai's medical excellence and leadership.

This achievement reflects the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class care through innovation, precision, and advanced surgical technology, reaffirming its renowned excellence and leadership in minimally invasive surgery.

Robotic hysterectomy is at the leading edge of gynaecological surgery, offering women a less invasive and gentler way to remove the uterus. Unlike conventional hysterectomy, which involves a large lower-abdominal incision and consequently an extended hospital stay and longer recovery period, a robotic hysterectomy delivers absolute precision and efficacy while offering several advantages. It requires only a few small incisions, enhances safety, enables faster recovery, minimizes scarring and tissue trauma, and allows a speedy return to routine.

The complex and precise procedure was performed by Dr Damia Al Heeti, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at American Hospital Dubai, who has more than 20 years' experience in her field, with assistance from a robotic surgery team.

The patient has shown a quick recovery and return to normal activities.

Advancing robotic-assisted surgery in the Middle East

American Hospital Dubai has played a pioneering role in adopting and advancing robotic-assisted surgery in the Middle East. The hospital employs the da Vinci robotic surgical systems, state-of-the-art platforms featuring camera-guided visuals, advanced instruments mounted on robotic arms, and enhanced 3D vision.

It recently introduced the da Vinci 5, the first in the Middle East, joining the hospital’s existing da Vinci systems, including the da Vinci Xi and the da Vinci SP (Single Port) robotic system. This positions American Hospital Dubai as one of the most comprehensive and advanced robotic surgery platforms in the region, strengthening its role as a centre of excellence for advanced robotic surgery, education, and clinical outcomes.

Additionally, American Hospital Dubai's Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the region’s first private healthcare facility to receive accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This recognition underscores American Hospital Dubai's commitment to delivering the highest standards of robotic medical care in the UAE and the region, with a mission, vision, and culture focused on patient safety and the best possible outcomes.

Dr Damia Al Heeti, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at American Hospital Dubai, said, “The robotic hysterectomy marks the beginning of a new era in minimally invasive gynaecological surgery at American Hospital Dubai Science Park. We are committed to integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate care to ensure the best outcomes for every woman we serve.

“We thank every member of our dedicated team for their exceptional skill, teamwork, and unwavering support in advancing American Hospital Dubai Science Park’s expertise in robotic surgery.”