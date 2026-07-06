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UAE moves to regulate animal-to-human transplants

Public consultation seeks views on safety, ethics and future use of bioengineered organs

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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The new proposal aims to establish a legal framework that sets clear standards and safeguards for emerging medical technologies while ensuring patient safety and maintaining ethical standards.
The new proposal aims to establish a legal framework that sets clear standards and safeguards for emerging medical technologies while ensuring patient safety and maintaining ethical standards.

Abu Dhabi: As medical science continues to search for solutions to the global shortage of transplantable organs, the UAE is taking steps to prepare for a future where non-human organs and bioengineered tissues could help save lives.

The country is strengthening its position as a hub for healthcare innovation by supporting research, developing legislation and encouraging scientific studies in regenerative medicine. These efforts form part of the UAE’s wider vision to build a healthcare system driven by advanced technology, research and artificial intelligence.

One of the latest initiatives is a public consultation launched through the UAE Legislation Platform, inviting members of the public, healthcare professionals and specialists to share their views on regulating the transplantation of non-human organs and tissues into humans.

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The proposal covers both genetically modified animal organs and bioengineered organs and tissues developed using biotechnology and advanced 3D bioprinting.

Public consultation launched

The consultation is considered an important step as existing UAE legislation mainly focuses on the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

The new proposal aims to establish a legal framework that sets clear standards and safeguards for emerging medical technologies while ensuring patient safety and maintaining ethical standards.

 The consultation, published through the Community Participation Unit on the UAE Legislation Platform, asks participants seven key questions covering the need for legislation, expected benefits, safety requirements, possible challenges, implementation measures, policy recommendations, and ethical considerations.

The initiative is designed to gather views from healthcare experts, researchers, government entities, private sector organisations and members of the public before future regulations are introduced.

The consultation remains open for one month from June 22, 2026.

To support informed participation, the platform also provides relevant legislation, including Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2023 on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, along with Cabinet Resolution No. 61 of 2026 concerning its executive regulations.

Addressing a global challenge

The shortage of donor organs continues to affect healthcare systems around the world, with thousands of patients spending years on waiting lists for life-saving transplants.

Medical researchers are increasingly exploring alternatives, including genetically modified animal organs, known as xenotransplantation, as well as laboratory-grown tissues and organs produced using stem cells and bioengineering technologies.

Experts believe these developments could help reduce waiting times and provide new treatment options for patients suffering from severe kidney, liver and heart diseases.

While many of these technologies are still under development, they are attracting growing international attention as research continues to advance.

Focus on safety and ethics

The consultation places strong emphasis on governance, patient safety and ethical responsibility.

Participants are invited to share recommendations on how future regulations can ensure transparency, accountability and compliance with internationally recognised medical standards.

The proposal also seeks feedback on potential risks linked to non-human organ transplantation and how these should be addressed through legislation before the technology becomes more widely available.

According to the platform, engaging specialists and the wider community will help ensure that scientific, technical and ethical considerations are reflected in future laws.

Growing investment in biotechnology

The UAE has continued to invest in biotechnology and advanced medical research as part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare sector.

Research institutions and universities are working on technologies including stem cell research, tissue engineering and 3D bioprinting, which has already been used internationally to develop skin tissue, cartilage and blood vessels. Scientists are also working towards producing more complex organs such as kidneys, livers and hearts.

At the same time, global research into genetically modified pig organs has shown encouraging progress, with several experimental heart and kidney transplants reported in recent years.

Healthcare authorities in the UAE continue to monitor these developments closely while ensuring that any future applications meet international scientific and ethical standards.

Looking ahead

The UAE’s latest consultation reflects its long-term commitment to preparing for the future of healthcare and supporting medical innovation.

By encouraging public participation, strengthening legislation and supporting research, the country aims to create an environment that allows emerging medical technologies to develop responsibly.

As advances in regenerative medicine continue around the world, innovations such as bioengineered tissues and genetically modified organs could one day offer new hope to patients waiting for life-saving treatment.

With continued investment in science, technology and research, the UAE is positioning itself to play an active role in the future of organ transplantation and the next generation of healthcare.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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