The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has highlighted the importance of allocating more health centres for getting school students tested for coronavirus.Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Courtesy: Purehealth

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has revealed the health centres and their locations that provide COVID-19 PCR tests for school students, with a total number of 63 centres distributed in Northern Emirates.

The move aims to increase the capacity of the health centers network so that more community members can easily and swiftly benefit from the services provided and avoid overcrowding. This comes as part of the UAE’s relentless efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus and an affirmation of the state’s proactive approach to maintaining community health, which clearly reflects the efficiency and capabilities of the health-care system and its preventive practices according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In this context, MoHAP has highlighted the importance of allocating more health centres for getting school students tested for coronavirus, as part of the health protocol, with the start of the new school term from today and the keenness to provide a healthy and safe-learning environment to both students and academic staff.

The ministry has emphasised that all COVID-19 testing facilities are fully prepared in terms of equipment and have sufficient medical cadre who are highly qualified and well-trained to deal with the expected student inflows.

20 centres in Sharjah

There are 20 health centres in Sharjah providing COVID-19 PCR tests to students. These include Al Riffa Health Center, Sharjah Health Center, Al Khalidiya Health Center, Al Hamriya Health Center, Al Dhaid Health Center, Al Maliha Health Center, Al Madam Health Center, Al Thameed Health Center, Dibba Al Hisn Health Center, Al Nahwa Health Center, Khor Fakkan Health Center, Al Batayeh Health Center, Nazwa Health Center, Family Health Promotion Center, Wadi Al-Helou Center.

MoHAP-affiliated external venues that provide the PCR test include Ramez Mall, Suhaila Suburb, Al Sajaa Mall, Wasit Center Tent, in addition to the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha) from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday from 10am to 8pm.

Six centres in Ajman

In Ajman, the ministry has designated six centres comprising four primary health-care centres in Muzairah Health Center, Al Madinah Health Center, Al Manama Medical Center, Mushairif Health Centre, in addition to Sheikh Khalifa Hall and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha) from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday, from 10am to 8pm.

Four centres in Umm Al Qaiwain

There are four health centres in Umm Al Qaiwain, including three primary health-care centres, which are Al Khazan Health Center, Falaj Al Mualla Health Center, Al Rafa Health Center, in addition to the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA) from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday, from 10am to 8pm.

17 facilities in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah has 17 centres, including Al Ma’arid Health Center, Al Jazeera Health Center, Digdagga Health Center, Al Dhait Health Centre, Al Hamraniyah Medical Centre, Munay’i Medical Center, Wadi Asfini Medical Center, Kedra Medical Center, Shuka Medical Center, Saif bin Ali Medical Center, Rams Health Center, Al Nakheel Medical Center, Shaml Medical Center, Algeer Medical Center, Julphar Health Center. In addition, RAK Exhibition Center and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (Seha) also offer the services from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 8pm, and on Friday, from 10am to 8pm.

16 sites in Fujairah

In Fujairah, COVID-19 PCR tests for school students are being provided in 16 facilities, including 11 health-care centres, which include Al-Faseel Family Health Promotion Center, Al Qurrayah Health Centre, Murbah Health Center, Qidfaa Health Center, Al Bidya Health Center, Dhadna Health Centre, Al Halah Primary Health Centre, Tawyeen Health Centre, Kholaybiyah Health Center, Wadi Al-Sidr Health Center, and Siji Health Center.