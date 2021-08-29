Dubai: Pure Health has launched COVID-19 screening services for outbound travellers in Dubai.
The new service, which is part of Pure Health’s global passenger screening portal, facilitates COVID-19 screening through two locations located in Dubai Marina and The Palm. Home service facility will soon be added to ensure a wider coverage of Dubai.
The new test sites will provide results of the COVID-19 RT PCR tests within 12 to 24 hours, ensuring passengers have a seamless travel experience.
In June 2020, Pure Health was mandated by the UAE government to launch the pre-flight testing portal to screen travellers flying into the UAE for COVID-19 - due to the unrivalled success and service provided by Pure Health, that portal has now expanded to become a global passenger COVID-19 screening portal
Since 2017, Pure Health has been operating all medical and diagnostic laboratories of MOHAP hospitals under a partnership agreement with the ministry. The partnership started with 11 laboratories and now Pure Health manages over 150 laboratory facilities in the UAE.
Tourist visa
Pure Health’s announcement comes as UAE looks to resume issuing tourist visas for fully vaccinated people from all countries starting from August 30.
Tourist visa applicants must be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
This decision includes countries from which entry was previously banned. Tourists will also need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for non-vaccinated groups.