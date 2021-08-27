RAK Hospital. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An online post-COVID rehabilitation programme run by RAK Hospital has benefited 9,500 COVID-19 patients. The programme was launched online in March 2021, in association with ARISE UAE, a private sector alliance for disaster resilient societies led by the United Nations office of Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The programme was launched to help long-haul COVID patients resume normal lives. Apart from direct consultations via a telemedicine portal, the educational webinars conducted every fortnight also had attendees joining from all across the globe.

So far, the programme has included visual broadcast of about 11 virtual events, covering varied subjects concerning post-COVID concerns and complications. The hospital has also been recognised by the Indo-Asian Leadership forum for its outstanding contributions in the field of patient education, bagging the ‘Patient Lifestyle Education Award 2021’.

Chronic fatigue

Data gathered from the hospital’s rehab programme revealed that chronic fatigue at 47.5 per cent remains the top-most debilitating symptom post-recovery.

Professor Adrian Kennedy

Professor Adrian Kennedy, chief wellness officer, Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, the lifestyle division of RAK Hospital, said: “Our sessions have focused on catering to the needs of the post-COVID patients, their symptoms and issues and have delved deep into a variety of topics tackling psychological, neurological, respiratory dysfunction, fatigue, digestive disorders, diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal disorders amongst other issues.”

“While 52 per cent of the attendees were from the Middle East, another 25 per cent participated from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. A small percentage also joined in from North America, while 6 per cent were from New Zealand and Philippines, 4 per cent from Europe and 3 per cent from Africa,” Kennedy added.

Reducing the burden of disease

Dr Raza Siddiqui

Talking about the vision and success of the programme, Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital, and Founding Member of ARISE, UAE, said: “The premise of the COVID Rehabilitation Programme is to reduce the burden of the disease among the long-haul COVID-19 patients and help improve their quality of life through appropriate support and guidance. The initiative aligns with the vision of ARISE UAE, which aims to create risk-resilient societies through concerted efforts.”

“We are happy that RAK Hospital collaborated with ARISE, UAE, and this exclusive, integrated and comprehensive initiative has been able to assist COVID long-haulers in their journey to health while reaching out to a global community. Something like this was definitely needed as COVID is the biggest disaster of our times effecting lives across the world.”

How to benefit from COVID-19 rehab programme

Led by Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, RAK Hospital’s wellness division, this comprehensive COVID-19 recovery rehabilitation programme combines the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nutritionists, psychologists and physiotherapists.

People interested in seeking guidance can log on to www.rakhospitalrehab.com to register for the programme, then undergo the online health scan after which they will receive a health prescription tailored to their individual need.