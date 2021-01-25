Dubai: More than 35 international health-care experts, policymakers and specialists from 11 countries across four continents will particiapte in a cervical cancer awareness programme organised by a Sharjah-based cancer group.
The virtual conference to be held on January 27-28 titled ‘Accelerating Action on HPV and Cervical Cancer’ is being organsied by the UAE-based civil society organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Patron of FOCP.
Even though cervical cancer is a preventable disease, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) studies, without decisive action at both national and global levels, the annual number of new cases of cervical cancer is expected to increase to 700,000 by 2030, while the annual number of deaths is projected to rise to 400,000.
The two-day forum will witness participants lead strategic discussions and bring their unique local experiences across seven keynote addresses and panel discussions based on the following themes: ‘2021: Where are we with Cervical Cancer Elimination?’; ‘Continuum of Care in Cervical Cancer’; ‘Social Advocacy in Cervical Cancer’; and ‘Advances and Innovation Role in the Ecosystem of Cervical Cancer Elimination’. Through these sessions, the forum will advance Sharjah’s agenda of identifying innovative, bold and practical steps for planning, implementing and monitoring cervical cancer prevention and control services to reduce mortality rates and unblock the barriers to good health.
Transformative policies and solutions
More than 35 speakers will address the forum to bridge major gaps in global cervical cancer response and prevention. The star-studded panel of speakers will include Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC); AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Preventin; Sawsan Al Jafar, Chairperson, Board of Director, FOCP; Dr Luay Shabaneh, Regional Director, United Nations Population Fund, Arab States Regional Office, among others.