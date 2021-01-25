Dubai: Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection 3,591 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 281,546
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 140,477 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed six more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 798.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 3,820 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 255,304 of total recovered patients. This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 25,444.