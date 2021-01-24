Dubai: All Emirates Post Group employees got their first COVID-19 vaccine jab on Friday as the group launched its drive for innoculation in line with the UAE government’s decision to conduct mass vaccination for all UAE residents.
“Emirates Post Group is committed to serving the UAE while taking the necessary measures to keep our employees, customers and our communities safe. Their health and safety is our priority. As a vital sector, encouraging our employees to take the vaccine is our national responsibility, said Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.
“Although the choice to vaccinate is optional, the response has been very high amongst our team members. With priority given to our front-line workforce, we hope that with our in-house vaccination programme, we have made it easier for all [our employees] to access,” Alashram continued.
Read more
The company is working closely with the health authorities to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its workforce, to roll out the vaccine and limit the spread of the virus.