Dubai: The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi shared a video about the steps to take in order to get the coronavirus vaccine in the UAE.
Here are the steps:
1. Find the location: With 120 centres in Dubai alone and over 90 in Abu Dhabi, with more planned, residents can easily choose the most suitable location to get the vaccine anywhere in the UAE.
2. Registration: Register for the vaccine and don't forget to carry your Emirates ID.
3. Consultation: Attend a consultation and sign a consent form.
4. First dose: Get the first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
5. Second dose: Get the second dose 21-28 days later and bring your Emirates ID and vaccination card along to the centre at this time.
6. You're vaccinated: Now that you've received the second and last dose, you're now vaccinated against the coronavirus.
7. Status: Download the Al Hosn App and get your vaccination status, 28 days after the second dose.