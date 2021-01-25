Dubai: Two bodybuilding centres in Dubai were shut down for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the Dubai Economy (DED) has tweeted on Monday.
Thirteen more shops were given fines, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai.
The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the shops involved in general trading, textile, travel, money exchange, lighting tools and accessories, computer and accessories, and a department store.
“The shops were found in Al Qouz, Al Sabkha, Al Bateen, Jafliya, and various shopping malls. Meanwhile, Overall, the inspections showed that 660 commercial establishments fully complied with the guidelines.” the DED said.
The DED has reiterated its directives traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.