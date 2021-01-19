Sharjah: On Tuesday, education officials in Sharjah posted a list of centres where students above 16, teachers and school staff members can take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) posted the name, phone number and timings of 17 centres on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“You can now receive COVID-19 vaccine in Sharjah to protect yourself and those around you and to limit the spread of the virus. Check the list of centres that provide COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, school staff and students above the age of 16,” the SPEA statement said.
It follows a SPEA circular earlier this week that all employees in private schools and educational institutions must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test every 14 days, except for workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The circular had also said that a corridor at Sharjah Expo Centre had been designated for employees of private educational institutions who wish to get vaccinated.
The latest SPEA post on social media makes it clear that those who are eligible can visit any of the 17 listed centres and get themselves vaccinated.
It also follows Sunday’s announcement from the Ministry of Health and Prevention that all UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above who are eligible for vaccination are now included in the National Vaccination Programme against COVID-19. Previously the minimum age was set at 18 for the vaccination drive.