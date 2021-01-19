Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Hospital received two awards from the World Medical Council for its response to COVID-19 and contribution towards the community during the pandemic. The hospital received the ‘Excellence in Leadership’ award, while its executive director Dr Raza Siddiqui was honoured with the ‘Healthcare Personality of the Year’ award.
World Medical Council awards honour organisations and their leadership role in human capital management and diversity and strategic planning.
Dr Siddiqui said: “When the COVID-19 pandemic stormed across the globe, creating havoc with its aftermath, the health-care industry was left grappling with a new reality that it hadn’t faced in living memory. However, we at RAK Hospital quickly recognised the challenge and focused all our energies on providing continuity of care for which tele-health facilities were ramped up, home health-care division was initiated and the hospital’s layout was re-structured to provide a safer and protective environment for non-COVID patients.”
He added: “Moreover, ensuring regular testing for staff, providing them with top-quality protective gear and necessary care in case of emergencies helped build the confidence amongst the workforce. This was further complemented by ensuring zero salary cuts and layoffs, which otherwise had became the norm during the pandemic. Increased employee, patient and shareholder confidence resulted in positive outcomes and improved productivity, thereby building loyalty.”