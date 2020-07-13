Dubai: Thumbay Laboratories, a diagnostic laboratory network, has launched an affordable anti-body test for Dh200.
Approved by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the results are provided within three hours to the individual, either in person or by email.
The COVID-19 antibody test is recommended to get an understanding of the infection status in individuals who may have had mild or no symptoms.
It is considered invaluable to determine the infection prevalence in high-risk people, such as frontline workers engaged in healthcare, retail, essential services, schools, law enforcement and other sectors. In these cases, it will not only determine previous infection status, but can also be used to provide infection clearance and allow people to return to work.
The test is done on a fully automated system. The COVID-19 antibody test can be availed by all UAE residents and tourists at Thumbay Hospital, located near Stadium Metro Station in Al Qusais, Dubai.