Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched an Organ Donation awareness campaign at its headquarters in Al Jaddaf on the occasion of World Transplant Day, which is observed every year on June 6.

The campaign includes a series of awareness roadshows across public and governmental organisations, hospitals as well as public spaces such as malls.

The first roadshow recently took place at the flydubai Campus. flydubai is one of the UAE’s national carriers and has a work force of more than 4,900 employees representing 136 nationalities.

The awareness campaign aims to support HAYAT, the registry for the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation by providing information about organ donation and encouraging individuals to consider becoming donors.

Healthy lifestyle

In line with World Transplant Day, the campaign also aims to encourage community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle and regularly undergo health screenings.

As part of the launch of this campaign, DHA organised several health screenings for employees including blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure screening. Employees also received discount vouchers for gym memberships to encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly.

The campaign was attended by Dr Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee, Dr Maria Gomez, Director The National Center for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Humans Organs and Tissues at Ministry of Health and Prevention, UAE; representatives of hospitals that currently provide organ transplant services in Dubai, high-level health officials and employees.

Importance of organ donation

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA said: “Organ donation is one of the most selfless acts that can directly save lives. One donation from the deceased donor can save close to eight lives. The aim is this campaign is to increase organ donation rates in the UAE by educating the public about the importance of organ donation and ways to register.”

Al Mulla added that donating an organ is a gift of life to patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis and kidney failure.

Dr Hanan Obaid, Director, Health Policies and Standards Department, Health Regulation Sector at the DHA said: “Organ donation is an opportunity to breathe life into somebody in need. Dubai has built a strong ecosystem to support organ donation and transplantation. We have comprehensive regulatory policies and procedures as well as approved hospitals to provide the highest quality of transplant services.”

Officials at the the DHA's Organ Donation awareness campaign in Dubai on the occasion of World Transplant Day Image Credit: DHA

Noble act

Ayesha Al Falahi, Senior Consultant, Organ Donation and Transplantation at the DHA, said: “A person can donate organs such as liver, kidney, heart, lung, pancreas and intestines and tissues such as cornea, tendons, valves, skin, veins and bones. It is truly a humanitarian and noble act that gives the gift of life to those in need.”

Currently, the centres that offer renal transplant in Dubai are: Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and Mediclinic City Hospital. American Hospital offers Bone Marrow Transplant Services and the centers that provide corneal transplant in Dubai are: Dubai Hospital, Magrabi Eye Hospital Dubai, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, Barraquer Eye Hospital and Clemenceau Medical Center.

This month, the campaign will take place across Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital and King’s College Hospital London, UAE.