Dubai: Deceased donors aged from one week to 77 years have saved 500 lives through cadaveric organ donation in the UAE, officials announced during the first day of Arab Health Conference and Exhibition in Dubai on Monday.
The UAE first enacted its deceased donor transplantation law in 2017. Since then, around 500 people’s lives have been saved through organ transplants, said Dr Ali Al Obaidli, head of the National Transplantation and Organ Donation Committee.
He said the cumulative figure included lives saved through 204 organ transplants from 55 donors in 2022.
“The youngest donor was one-week old-and the oldest donor was 77 years-old,” he said during a press conference at Arab Health .
Dr Al Obaidli said regular updates in guidelines and training have equipped healthcare professionals working in the field of organ transplant.
Campaigns to increase organ donation
Officials said efforts have been on to increase awareness about organ donation and through “Hayat”, the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation.
“Hayat” is a national system to enhance efforts for the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the UAE and the region.
Campaigns have been launched to increase familiarity with the organ donation registry app, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s ‘Hayat’ app.
11,000 registrations
A campaign that started to register potential donors in the Hayat programme has received 11,000 registrations so far, said Dr Al Obaidli.
“This number is growing and we know that so many people of different nationalities living in the UAE are willing to donate their organs.”
A survey has showed that 68 per cent of the UAE residents are supportive of organ transplant.
Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, executive director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi said DoH has entered into a partnership with Pure Health for enhancing the operations for organ donations in the emirate.
Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, chief critical resources officer at Pure Health, said the company would help streamline the operational and logistical aspects of organ donations and would also work with patients’ families and community organisations to raise more awareness about and increase participation in organ donation.