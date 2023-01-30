Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 48th edition of Arab Health 2023, as the Middle East's largest healthcare exhibition kicked off at the World Trade Centre and Exhibition Halls in Dubai.
The exhbition, which will run till February 2, is playing host to over 51,000 healthcare professionals with 45 country pavilions this year.
Over 3,000 exhibitors are taking part in the exhbition which is being held under the theme "Innovation and Sustainability in Healthcare".
Taking to twiiter, Sheikh Mohammed said, the Arab Health exhibition, the largest of its kiund in the region which is witnessing the participation of 3,000 international companies and 51,000 healthcare specialists, "constitutes a global platform to showcase innovations, research and new medical technologies".
Emirates Health platform
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Department of Health—Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) came together under a single platform called Emirates Health to showcase a host of innovative initiatives.
Some projects on display have been jointly developed by the three bodies as part of a unique national initiative aimed at providing curative and digital health services in line with the UAE's strategy to establish a sustainable, flexible preventive health system.