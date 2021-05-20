Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday visited the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre.
During his visit to the stem cell facility, Sheikh Mohamed listened was briefed by doctors and researchers on the centre’s role in advancing the efforts of the UAE’s health sector, especially in terms of combatting COVID-19.
He was also informed about the ongoing research to find therapies and advanced solutions for several diseases, clinical trials on its COVID-19 stem-cell treatment and its clinical trials to assess innovative treatments for diabetes and multiple sclerosis.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked the doctors, researchers and medical staff for their invaluable efforts to ensure public safety during the pandemic, highlighting the UAE’s prioritising of the healthcare sector and developing its medical industries, in line with its goal to become a leader in these field.
‘’It was a pleasure to meet doctors and researchers at the centre who are carrying out advanced research. Their inspiring work is a key part of UAE efforts to offer medical expertise to help eradicate diseases and support human development worldwide,’’ Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
The UAE is committed to enhancing partnerships with advanced research centres, especially in medical fields, and is dedicated to sharing its knowledge and expertise towards driving human progress, and to provide aid to all the people who require it, he added.