Dubai: Starting today, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will start implementing the midday break for all workers who work out in the open during the peak summer months. This was announced by MoHRE in a Twitter post today.
According to the midday break rule, all work conducted in the open and under the sun shall remain suspended daily from 12.30pm to 3pm, starting June 15 and until September 15, 2021. The rule also states that any employer or establishment that does not comply with this rule shall be fined Dh5,000 per worker and the penalty will go up to Dh50,000 if multiple workers are made to work during those stipulated hours of break over the next three months.
For the seventh consecutive year, the UAE ministry has ensured that all those workers who have to work outdoors under the sun in open places are allowed a mandatory break daily during the designated hours during the peak summer season.
The decision was launched based on the importance of protecting the health and safety of workers.