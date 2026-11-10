The meeting was attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Secretary General of Emirates Genome Council; Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr Yousef Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services; Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr Amer Al Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Professor Eric Xing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.