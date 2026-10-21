More than 175 healthcare organisations explore genetic testing and preventive medicine
More than 175 healthcare organisations are showcasing the latest developments in artificial intelligence, genetic testing and medical technologies at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, which opened on Tuesday.
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, attended the opening of the summit at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the three-day event runs until October 22 and brings together healthcare experts, researchers, government officials and investors from around the world.
Held under the theme To Sense is to Predict, the summit focuses on how technology and medical data can help doctors identify health risks earlier and provide treatment before conditions become more serious.
During a tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Theyab explored several healthcare technologies, including AI-powered medical tools, genetic testing, advanced diagnostic systems and personalised treatments.
He was briefed on how these technologies can help healthcare professionals identify potential health problems earlier and develop treatments based on patients’ individual needs.
Sheikh Theyab highlighted the importance of using scientific research, medical data and AI to improve healthcare services and strengthen disease prevention.
He also stressed the importance of international cooperation in developing new medical technologies and making them available to patients.
Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the emirate is working towards a healthcare system that focuses on preventing diseases rather than only treating patients after they become ill.
He explained that medical data and technology can help doctors better understand health risks and provide earlier treatment.
The summit aims to bring together researchers, healthcare providers and investors to turn new medical discoveries into treatments and technologies that can be used in hospitals and clinics.
The event features discussions on four main areas: longer and healthier lives, healthcare system sustainability, digital health and AI, and investment in medical research.
Experts will also examine how healthcare systems can use technology to improve services and respond to future challenges.
The summit builds on several existing healthcare initiatives in Abu Dhabi, including Malaffi, the emirate’s health information exchange platform, and the Emirati Genome Programme.
These initiatives help healthcare professionals access medical information and better understand how genetic factors can influence health.
The event also highlights the role of Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster in connecting medical research with healthcare companies and investors.
The summit will continue until Thursday, with further discussions and exhibitions exploring how new technologies can improve healthcare in Abu Dhabi and around the world.