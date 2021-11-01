Dubai: Hatta Hospital has increased its bed capacity by 20 per cent as it undergoes expansion to meet the increase in demand of health services.
The hospital inaugurated a state-of-the art surgery section which includes 12 in-patient rooms for general and orthopaedic surgery. Further expansion will include four modern and well-equipped rooms for obstetrics and gynaecology.
During a recent inspection of the hospital, Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was given a comprhensive overview of the expansion work being carried out.
Al Ketbi was received by Dr Saif Abdulla Al-Wali Al Badwawi, CEO of Hatta Hospital, in the presence of senior DHA officials, including Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services and Engineer Ali Al Mansoori, Director of Engineering and Equipment Department.
Al Ketbi said that the DHA’s aspiration for the city of Hatta is to be one of the most preferred destinations for those looking for health and wellness.