Free medical tests launched across Dubai parks during Ramadan

Dubai: Free health screening buses will tour some of the city’s most popular public spaces during Ramadan under a community initiative aimed at promoting early detection and preventive care.
Dubai’s Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities said the programme, part of its Ramadan campaign “Step of Life”, will offer free medical check-ups in cooperation with Prime Medical Care and Noor Dubai Foundation. The screenings will take place on February 26, March 5 and March 12 at key outdoor locations across the emirate.
The initiative will be hosted at the Quranic Park, Kite Beach and Nad Al Sheba Park from 4pm until the Maghrib call to prayer, with sessions extended when required to meet demand.
The services will include eye examinations, blood pressure checks and blood glucose testing, targeting the early detection of chronic diseases and encouraging healthier lifestyles among residents.
Mobile medical units will also play a central role, bringing preventive health messages directly to the community in busy public areas. The approach is designed to make healthcare more accessible, particularly during Ramadan when families gather in parks and open spaces before breaking their fast.
Mohammed Musbah Dahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector and general coordinator of the initiative, said building a healthy society begins with awareness at the family level. He added that the programme aims to promote long-term health habits and strengthen preventive care across the community.