Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, along with Dr Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care, and other officials, during an official opening of Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. 7th April 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), inaugurated the Fakeeh University Hospital here on Wednesday. The 350-bed smart facility is also a smart medical university. It will provide primary, secondary and tertiary care through leading medical practitioners across 55 specialities. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, its systems are set to treat an estimated 700,000 patients a year, serving communities in the UAE and the wider region.

Innovative and cutting-edge facility

Shaikh Ahmed inspected the campus spanning one million square feet and was accompanied by Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, vice-chairman and CEO of DSOA; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dr Mazen Fakeeh, president of Fakeeh Care; Ammar Fakeeh, chairman of the Board, Fakeeh Care, Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, chief executive officer at Fakeeh University Hospital, and other senior officials.

Shaikh Ahmed was briefed about the hospital’s innovative diagnostic technologies and advanced data-assisted and automated medication dispensing systems. This includes the state-of-the-art robotic pharmacy and FUH Care — the mobile app developed to provide easy access at a patient’s fingertips. Shaikh Ahmed also visited the hospital’s emergency department — one of the largest in the emirate in the private sector, spread across 35,000 square feet, fully equipped with advanced operating theatres, radiology, and diagnostics.

Shaikh Ahmed was briefed about the hospital’s innovative diagnostic technologies and advanced data-assisted and automated medication dispensing systems. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

First academic hospital in Dubai

Shaikh Ahmed commended the hospital’s efforts in fostering an environment of innovation and medical education and training, as the first teaching hospital in Dubai. He also underlined the importance of providing world-class medical education to future generations of doctors and health-care providers in the UAE, reducing dependance on importing medical talent. When ready, the university campus located next to the hospital, will provide undergraduate courses in nursing, medicine and allied health sciences studies, alongside postgraduate degrees.

Hospital will build a commendable legacy

Shaikh Ahmed stressed that advancing research and development and technological innovation, especially in the fields of medicine and health care, to boost quality of life, help shape a promising future for the industry and its organisations. He noted that the integrated ecosystem that Dubai offers empowers innovation, manufacturing and knowledge-exchange with the aim of encouraging talent to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Brought to the UAE by pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care, the hospital is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE, building on a 43-year health-care legacy.

The new hospital includes the state-of-the-art robotic pharmacy and FUH Care — the mobile app developed to provide easy access at a patient’s fingertips. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dr Al Zarooni, said: “The opening of Fakeeh Smart University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis is a valuable addition to the advanced health-care landscape in Dubai, and the wider UAE.” He said the hospital will be a key contributor to Smart Dubai Strategy, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

Setting up a positive precedence of public-private partnership

Al Ketbi said: “The private health-care sector, including hospitals, health centres, and clinics, are DHA’s partners, who complement the public health-care institutions and share a common goal — to serve the people with competitive medical services.”

Committed to excellence

Dr Gul, said: “We are honoured to welcome Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum to officially inaugurate Fakeeh University Hospital. Built on a 43-year legacy of Fakeeh Care, we remain committed to excellence through clinical care, education, and research to support the UAE’s vision in ensuring the best quality of life for its citizens and residents. Our focus is always to prioritise patient care above all, and leverage technology to make the entire process of care efficient and precise, for better patient outcomes.”

Staff at the pharmacy of Fakeeh University Hospital. A section of the robotic pharmacy can be seen in the background. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Unique birthing centre for mums-to-be