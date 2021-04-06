From left: Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan (director of the Institute of Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, MGM Healthcare), Dr K.R. Balakrishnan (chairman of Cardiac Sciences, and the director of Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare), Faizal E Kottikollon (chairman, Meitra Hospital), Dr Ali Faizal (director, Meitra Hospital), Dr. Murali P Vettath (chairman, Cardiovascular Surgery, Meitra Hospital). Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: People from UAE in need of organ transplant will now be able to avail the facilities of Meitra Hospital Calicut, India, which has entered into a partnership with with MGM Health Care India to set up a regional hub for advanced multi-organ transplant.

Mietra Hospital, owned by the UAE-based conglomerate KEF Holdings, is the organisation behind KEF Health care that launched the Meitra Care Network on February 13.

Reaching beyond borders through technology

The Meitra Care Network (MCN) connects patients with health care service providers through technology and brings them to the doorsteps of patients. This also means that a UAE resident in need of an organ transplant (mainly heart, lung and liver) can connect with the hospital on the care network and be an eligible candidate. MGM Health care is a reputed Centre for Excellence for heart and vascular care offering heart and lung transplants, mechanical circulatory support devices for failing hearts, and single lung retrieval and transplant.

Highest number of heart lung transplant record in Asia

Already, the partner, MGM Health care has catered to several patients from the Middle East and UAE requiring heart or lung transplants and other related health care support.

The Liver Transplant Programme, under Meitra Hospital’s Centre of Excellence for Gastro Sciences, on the other hand, will deliver advanced liver transplant services through a multidisciplinary transplantation team that comprises dedicated transplant surgeons, gastroenterologists, anaesthetists, intensivists, perfusionists, technicians, and nurses.

The programmes will be developed by an expert team headed by Dr KR Balakrishnan, who holds the record for having conducted the highest number of heart and lung transplants in Asia (a total of 375 heart and lung transplants). Dr Balakrishnan is also credited with performing many first-of-its-kind heart surgeries in India. On the liver transplant programme, Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan heading the lier transplant programme, has personal experience of more than 1,700 liver transplants and cumulative experience of more than 3,500 liver transplants.

High rate of success at low costs

Overall, India ranks third in the world after the US and China in number of organs transplanted in 2019, according to WHO Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT). The country also continues to be one of the most preferred destinations for Medical Value Tourism (MVT), occupying sixth position among 46 major medical tourism destinations, as per the Medical Tourism Index’s overall ranking in 2021. Notably, a significant source of the medical tourists come from the Middle East.