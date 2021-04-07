“For the second consecutive year, Ramadan will coincide with the extraordinary conditions resulting from the pandemic, the NCEMA spokesperson said. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the Spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), highlighted the necessity for community members to fully cooperate and adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country during Ramadan, noting that intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out and those violating relevant measures will be subject to legal action, which includes the closure of concerned establishments or facilities.

The community’s public health is a priority and a social responsibility and community cohesion is required, he added, stressing that adherence to the precautionary measures and instructions is a national duty, to protect everyone’s safety and will lead to recovery.

He made this statement during the UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, which discussed the efforts aimed at addressing the virus during Ramadan.

At the briefing, Dr Al Dhaheri pointed out that a year after the outbreak of the virus, the UAE is continuing its professional approach to address the pandemic while highlighting its successful model of managing the crisis, creating a balance between protecting the economy and the community’s health, which is always a priority. “The UAE has provided over 8,500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said, noting that 62.57 per cent of targeted categories have received the vaccine, which is a major achievement.

The UAE is still conducting early testing to detect infections and curb the spread of the pandemic, he further added, noting that the total number of tests conducted so far is more than 38 million.

“For the second consecutive year, Ramadan will coincide with the extraordinary conditions resulting from the pandemic. Under the framework of social responsibility, we stress the importance of adhering to all procedures and instructions that were announced previously to protect public health and safety,” Dr Al Dhaheri further said. “We urge everyone to refrain from holding any gatherings during Ramadan, as well as from conducting social visits and activities. But we are also encouraging the use of social media and digital platforms to communicate with relatives and friends,” he added.

He then pointed out that family and organisational Iftar tents are prohibited, along with commercial Ramadan tents that offer food, beverage and shisha, which are usually associated with hotels, restaurants and tourist destinations.

Nouf Al Shehhi, Spokesperson for the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE), said that with the support of the country’s leadership and under the theme ‘Do not worry’, GAIAE has sought, since the start of the pandemic, to draft comprehensive awareness plans to raise religious awareness among the public and support relevant national efforts, by offering religious guidance to frontline workers.

GAIAE is keen to prepare mosques to receive people while adhering to all precautionary measures and reduce prayer times, she added, noting that the authority will implement religious knowledge development programmes during Ramadan virtually, through smart platforms and social media.

GAIAE will offer three main services. The first service will be the broadcast of religious programmes on various national TV and radio stations that will discuss religious and ethical topics with an emphasis on reinforcing family values and patriotism. She said the authority will hold remote religious counselling lectures from public and private institutions via ‘Instagram Live’, as well as more than 300 episodes of 12 TV and radio programmes through national satellite stations.