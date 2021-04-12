Image Credit: Supplied

Obesity is not just about looking out of shape with excessive fat accumulation in the body. It is a grave concern as it could hamper our well-being and pose risks to quality life. Obesity is the root cause of several medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart problems and many more, which might even lead to life-threatening complications.

In this context, to create awareness about obesity and offer comprehensive medical solutions to suffering patients, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has recently unveiled a bariatric unit.

The unit has a multidisciplinary team comprising specialised doctors and professionals with years of experience.

Led by a group of surgeons including Prof. Dr Basil Ammori, Consultant Laparoscopic Bariatric, Gastrointestinal, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgeon, and Dr Toufic Ata, Consultant Laparoscopic Bariatric and General Surgeon, a team of psychiatrists, dieticians, gastroenterologists and endocrinologists offer a complete solution to the patient.

“Obese patients or those with associated obesity health problems such as diabetes, high pressure, asthma, polycystic ovarian syndrome, obstructive sleep apnoea, and acid reflux among others can opt for bariatric surgery, after they have exhausted all other weight loss options,” says Prof. Dr Ammori. “At Burjeel Hospital, we offer our patients exceptional patient care and speedy post-surgery recovery with patients discharged within a day.”

Responding to frequent concerns posed by many regarding the complication of bariatric surgery, Dr Ata says, “Any serious complications associated with bariatric surgery such as leakage or internal bleeding are rare. The team of experts at Burjeel Bariatric Unit is well versed and manage any risk factors. “The success rate of bariatric surgeries held at the hospital is very high. Those who undergo the surgery will notice results quickly in the initial months than in the subsequent months. It will help patients adapt to a new healthy lifestyle as they are expected to put the effort to maintain it.”

However, the doctors stress on the importance of lifestyle modifications and the efforts the patient is expected to put in to stay in the shape and size of their desired choice.