Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a new smart service bundle that brings together 40 government procedures into a single step, saving more than 157,000 working hours for customers.
The initiative, called the “Ekram Bundle”, was developed in cooperation with 77 federal and local partner entities. It aims to simplify processes related to death procedures and provide families with a smoother and more supportive experience during difficult times.
According to EHS, the bundle removes the need for multiple visits and paperwork by offering an integrated digital process. Officials said the move reflects the country’s direction toward reducing bureaucracy and improving customer journeys.
Dr Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, said the project aligns with the leadership’s vision to deliver government services that exceed community expectations and enhance quality of life.
He noted that the initiative supports long-term national goals, including the UAE Centennial 2071, by strengthening service excellence and eliminating unnecessary steps.
“The Ekram Bundle goes beyond digitalisation,” he said. “It reflects our values in protecting human dignity while ensuring services are delivered quickly and accurately.”
Dr Shamsa Lootah, Director of the Public Health Department at EHS, said the service also includes psychological and guidance support for bereaved families. The bundle is available to citizens, residents and visitors, with plans to expand it to cover cases involving Emirati citizens who pass away abroad.
An executive taskforce with representatives from partner entities reviewed the full customer journey before launch. EHS confirmed that weekly progress reports and a clear implementation plan are in place to ensure continuous improvement.
The service begins with death notification and issuance of death certificates and burial permits. It also covers condolence arrangements, pension and financial entitlements, and logistical support.
Instead of navigating separate entities, families can now access these services through a unified platform designed to reduce time, effort and emotional stress.
EHS described the bundle as a model of integrated government work, combining speed with compassion. Officials said similar proactive service models may be introduced in other areas to further improve customer experience across the UAE.