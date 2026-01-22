UAE expands Emiratisation with new digital work bundle

The new work bundle brings together multiple government bodies to share data and reduce paperwork. MoHRE said it will integrate services with agencies such as the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, among others.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s wider push to boost Emiratisation and improve government services through digital tools. It also supports the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to cut red tape and speed up public services.

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation ( MoHRE ) has introduced the Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector, a new digital service aimed at making life easier for Emiratis working in private companies — and for the employers hiring them.

“The new launch enhances the customer journey by simplifying procedures,” he said. “It covers the full process from the moment an Emirati registers on Nafis until their appointment in a private-sector job, including their registration in pension and social security systems.”

Khalil Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the new bundle aims to streamline procedures and reduce employment requirements for both citizens and employers.

The idea is to ensure a smooth, end-to-end process for Emirati job seekers — from registering on the Nafis platform and applying for jobs, to being hired and automatically enrolled in pension and social security systems.

The Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector aims to standardise information and documents across government bodies, ensure all Emiratis in private jobs are registered in pension and social security systems, and strengthen digital integration for faster, more effective services.

“The work bundle saves time for job seekers and employers,” he said, “and allows us to track status updates, speeding up service delivery and digital procedures.”

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.