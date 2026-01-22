GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE expands Emiratisation with new digital work bundle

Move aims to simplify hiring, reduce paperwork and speed up services in private sector

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
MoHRE partners with government bodies to simplify the hiring process. [Illustrative image]
MoHRE partners with government bodies to simplify the hiring process. [Illustrative image]
Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has introduced the Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector, a new digital service aimed at making life easier for Emiratis working in private companies — and for the employers hiring them.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s wider push to boost Emiratisation and improve government services through digital tools. It also supports the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to cut red tape and speed up public services.

A single, integrated system

The new work bundle brings together multiple government bodies to share data and reduce paperwork. MoHRE said it will integrate services with agencies such as the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, among others.

The idea is to ensure a smooth, end-to-end process for Emirati job seekers — from registering on the Nafis platform and applying for jobs, to being hired and automatically enrolled in pension and social security systems.

Easier process for citizens and employers

Khalil Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said the new bundle aims to streamline procedures and reduce employment requirements for both citizens and employers.

“The new launch enhances the customer journey by simplifying procedures,” he said. “It covers the full process from the moment an Emirati registers on Nafis until their appointment in a private-sector job, including their registration in pension and social security systems.”

Boosting secure digital services

Major General Saeed Salem Balhas Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs at ICP, said the bundle strengthens the UAE’s digital service model by integrating data across partners.

“This supports the Zero Government Bureaucracy initiative,” he said, “and provides a swift, secure service for both citizens and employers.”

Feras Al Ramahi, Director General of GPSSA, said the partnership with MoHRE helps meet Emiratisation goals while ensuring high standards of efficiency.

“The work bundle saves time for job seekers and employers,” he said, “and allows us to track status updates, speeding up service delivery and digital procedures.”

What the bundle aims to achieve

The Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector aims to standardise information and documents across government bodies, ensure all Emiratis in private jobs are registered in pension and social security systems, and strengthen digital integration for faster, more effective services.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE jobsMoHREEmiratisation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Celebrate Emirati heritage with music, food, workshops and family fun at Al Hosn Festival.

Al Hosn Festival: Abu Dhabi celebrates Emirati heritage

3m read
Emirati breaks norms to become Al Ain Zoo animal keeper

Emirati breaks norms to become Al Ain Zoo animal keeper

4m read
UAE offices adjust for Ramadan with shorter days and more flexibility

Ramadan work rules in UAE: Less hours, more flexibility

2m read
Emiratis on the opening day of Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 job fair at Dubai World Trade Centre.

What Emirati youth want from work and why it matters

4m read