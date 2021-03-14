NAT Dawoodi Bohra Community Vaccination5-1615720927087
The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE, in collaboration with health authorities, organised COVID-19 vaccination camps in their community centres. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE, in collaboration with health authorities, have organised COVID-19 vaccination camps in their community centres.

This is in line with the vision of the UAE government to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible citizens and residents of the UAE. The Bohra community is working on a ‘Rise to Vaccinate’ drive to encourage all community members residing in the UAE to protect themselves and the community by taking the COVID-19 vaccine. This will contribute in helping put an end to the pandemic and in safeguarding the health of society, community representatives said.

The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE said it strives to be part of positive efforts to help enhance and support all initiatives taken up by the country’s leadership as well as by the government institutions.

