Ottawa: Andrew Lewis is bringing bright colors to Canadians to counter their pandemic gloom one parcel at a time - delivered by postal trucks wrapped in his psychedelic design.
In 28 cities across the country, a fleet of 37 delivery vehicles - splashed with a big yellow sun and an image of a traditional red, white and blue Canada Post truck riding a rainbow across a multicolored landscape emblazoned with the words "Thanks / Merci" - have hit the road to bring smiles door to door.
"I thought, what's fun and happy and is going to connect with people," to ease the melancholy and despair felt by many over the past year.
"I understood that people had been going bananas isolated at home without their usual social connections," Lewis said in an interview with AFP from his London, Ontario studio.
"From a design standpoint, to convince a corporation like Canada Post to do this with one of their vehicles - remember this is their brand ambassador - is a triumph," he said.
"No postal service in the world has done this in terms of this degree of playfulness and such a screwy idea." The final design was submitted last September and trucks started rolling out in December. But Lewis himself first spotted one on a local street only last week.
It was "bright and really different," he said. Postal carriers from across Canada have been snapping photographs of the delivery trucks and sharing them on social media.
Lewis's own letter carrier, he recounted, banged on his door one recent morning to say he had seen one and "thought it was fantastic."
The idea was born out of a proposed stamp intended by the postal service "to express gratitude and appreciation" to its 64,000 workers for dealing with a massive surge in parcel volumes during the pandemic, according to a message from chief executive Doug Ettinger to staff.
Since March 2020, said Canada Post spokeswoman Nicole Lecompte, "the sudden increase in online shopping boosted the volumes going through our network to the levels we normally observe only during the (Christmas) holiday season."
